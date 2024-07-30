Kevin Smith expresses shock over Ben Affleck’s absence in Deadpool & Wolverine

Kevin Smith addresses Ben Affleck's cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Kevin Smith has recently expressed his shock after Ben Affleck didn’t make a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.



Speaking to PEOPLE at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 over the weekend, Kevin gave his reaction to the new Marvel movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The outlet reported that several faces including Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Wesley Snipes' Blade and Chris Evans' Johnny Storm made their cameos in the new movie.

Ben’s Daredevil did not appear in the movie, as Kevin told the outlet, “I was shocked that he didn't pop up in Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“I thought he was a shoo-in,” remarked the 53-year-old.

Replying to a question about Kevin ever doing a cameo in a Marvel movie, to which he responded, “Yes, they wouldn't have to pay me. I'd pay them! That'd be amazing.”

“That'd be good for the brand, as they say. Not for them — they need no help whatsoever. They seem to be having a great weekend,” he noted.

Interestingly, Deadpool & Wolverine had featured several major cameos from stars who previously made Marvel movies under the 20th Century Fox banner before Disney purchased the studio.

For the unversed, Ben played Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, in a 2003 movie opposite now former wife Jennifer.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is in theatres now.