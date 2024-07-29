Jesse Williams admits he won’t return for Only Murders in the Building Season 4

Jesse Williams makes shocking revelation about returning to Only Murders in the Building

Jesse Williams has recently revealed he won't be returning for Only Murders in the Building season 4.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of his new docuseries Distilled on July 28, the Grey’s Anatomy actor shared his character Tobert won’t be back in the latest series, which will air next month.

“I'm not on that show anymore,” said Jesse.

The actor made his debut in season three alongside new roles played by Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd. Jesse helped Selena’s character in her investigation in the series before romance struck up between the two characters.

Earlier in August 2023, Jesse told the outlet that he starred on the beloved show alongside his two celebs including Martin and Short.

“It may be the first time I’ve ever been like, ‘Oh, this is the pinch yourself moment,” he remarked.

Jesse stated, “Each of them, independently and together, were such comedy pillars for me and were just so present on my screens growing up.”

The actor also gushed over his working relationship with Selena, calling it “a really delightful experience”.

“We built something that created a nice parallel to these two characters we are playing that are just meeting each other, feeling each other out, and trying to find common ground,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Only Murders in the Building's fourth season will premiere on August 27.