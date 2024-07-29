Meghan Markle's hair transformation stuns fans: 'Is that really her?'

The Duchess of Sussex had a whirlwind weekend, making waves at a high-profile business summit in the Hamptons.



Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, was spotted on beauty mogul Bobbi Brown's Instagram, showcasing a stunning new look that has fans buzzing.

In her signature neutral tones, she dazzled in a sleek, tailored two-piece by St. Agni, paired with glamorous Heidi Merrick sunglasses and elegant Cartier gold jewelry.

However, it was her fresh hairstyle that truly stole the spotlight.

Known for her flowing raven locks, which she usually wears in loose curls or a chic, messy bun, Meghan's latest hair transformation had fans doing a double-take.

Her new ‘do is a striking departure from her usual style, leaving many wondering if they even recognized her.

Fans flocked to Bobbi Brown’s Instagram to confirm if it was indeed Meghan in the tan suit.

Comments like, “Is that Meghan Markle in the tan suit?” and “It looks like her?” flooded the page, with many expressing their surprise and curiosity.

Makeup mogul Bobbi Brown, whose brand Jones Road Beauty is beloved by many, put the speculation to rest, confirming that it was indeed the royal.