Prince William announces major update under King Charles reign

Prince William has appointed William Van Cutsem, one of his oldest and closest friends as an advisor.

The Prince of Wales inherited the Duchy of Cornwall Estate following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022.



According to documents obtained by the Daily Telegraph, the 44-year-old chartered surveyor is described as having a "keen interest in regenerative farming practices within the family's home and farming businesses."

This announcement coincides with news that Prince William has removed Annabel Elliot, Queen Camilla's sister, from the estate's payroll.

Previously appointed by King Charles, her brother-in-law, Annabel served as chief designer of estates following his marriage to Camilla in 2005, receiving substantial compensation for her interior design services across various properties in Cornwall, Wales, and the Isles of Scilly.

Past accounts indicated payments ranging from £19,625 to £82,272 for maintaining rental properties, Duchy offices, a plant nursery, and purchasing furniture.



However, the latest accounts covering William's first full year as Duke of Cornwall revealed that Annabel did not receive payment for her services during the 2023-2024 period.

Despite this, she has recently been employed to oversee projects at Balmoral, King Charles's Scottish residence, ahead of its upcoming public opening this summer.

Royal sources confirmed her ongoing involvement with household projects as "appropriate opportunities arise," including work undertaken at the Sandringham Estate over the past 18 months.