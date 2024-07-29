Jennifer Lopez makes emotional confession as Ben Affleck feud heats up

Jennifer Lopez finally revealed the special people of her life in an emotional new post amid the alleged growing rift with Ben Affleck.

On July 28, the singer posted delightful photos of herself with her 16-year-old twins Emme and Max on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

In the shared images, the mother-of-two can be seen beaming with joy in the company of her children, whom she shared with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"My whole heart," Lopez caption her heartfelt post.

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez shared this heartwarming life update after TMZ revealed that her better half Affleck bought a five-bedroom $20 million house in Los Angeles.

The fans of Hollywood's power couple believed that the Air director hinted at his marital woes with the singer by making a shocking move.

For the unversed, In Touch Weekly reported in May that Affleck and Lopez were on the verge of splitting as their differences grew with time.



However, no comments have been made by the pair about their marital status.