Princess Anne's appearance raises serious concern following head injury

Anne was seen at the Paris Olympics only a month after experiencing a head injury. The Princess Royal offered congratulations to Team GB swimmer Adam Peaty following his silver medal win in the 100-meter men's breaststroke final.

Fans were thrilled to see the 73-year-old, particularly given her recent concussion in June, but they also showed concerns about her health.

One fan wrote on social media: "Princess Anne came out for Adam Peaty! Silver Mens 100m Breaststroke."

Princess Anne also awarded Italy's Nicolò Martinenghi a gold medal.

Another fan added: "That was great to see Princess Anne giving the gold medal to Italy's Nicolò Martinenghi."

It comes just weeks after she was rushed to hospital with a head injury after being kicked by a horse.

Some social media users expressed their concern for the hard-working royal, given her recent ordeal.

One wrote: "Princess Anne looked tired and has lost so much weight.

"I hope that her Royal Highness is pacing herself. Take care, Ma’am".

Another remarked on her resilience, writing: "Princess Anne fell off her horse two weeks ago and here she is handing out medals. She’s tough!!"

The 73-year-old's appearance marks the latest step in her gradual return to public duties following her hospitalization at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on June 23rd.

She spent five nights in the hospital after sustaining injuries while walking on her Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire.

According to Anne's medical team, her concussion and head injuries were consistent with a possible impact from a horse's head or legs. However, due to the concussion, exact details of the incident remain unclear.

The Princess Royal met with Team GB athletes in Paris on Wednesday during her first official overseas trip since the horse-related incident.



