King Charles faces major setback as key royal defies Monarch’s decision

King Charles was left heartbroken after a royal family member close to his heart seemingly gave a cold shoulder to the Monarch's special invite.

For the unversed, previously, a source revealed to Express.co.uk that the King of England is keen to gather the royal family at Balmoral to "relax and unwind" this summer following a difficult start of 2024.

However, now, an insider claimed that Charles' beloved niece Zara Tindall declined the invitation as she might be competing in the Wellington International Horse Trials during the same time.

According to the report by the above-mentioned media outlet, Zara might be busy with her competition which is taking place between "August 24 and August 26 in Hampshire."



The source said, "Charles really wants Zara and the family to join him on the last Sunday in August for the bank holiday service, but understands that her horse competitions are extremely important to her."

An insider stated that the Monarch was 'hoping' to spend quality time with Tindalls with the rest of the royal family but Princess Anne's daughter has different plans.