Blake Lively lifts lid on Lady Deadpool's identity in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Blake Lively reveals the face behind the mask in recent post

Deadpool & Wolverine has sparked another theory about the identity of the person behind Lady Deadpool's mask after Ryan Reynolds dropped a major hint.

The actress behind the female variant lifted the lid on the identity of the Marvel star, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the role.

The highly-anticipated films’ end credits confirm that Lady Deadpool is played by Ryan Reynold’s lovely wife, Blake Lively.

The actress herself took to her Instagram on Friday, July 26, revealing that she was fated to play Lady Deadpool before her husband produced the first film.

She wrote in a confessional, "In 2010, @robliefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time, go to the next slide for his words. @deadpoolmovie wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with @vancityreynolds”

In addition, Lively referred to the arrangement of roles as a “magical sense of humour.”

This announcement came after Reynolds joked to Comicbook.com about working with his wife in a film.

The actor revealed that he can’t afford to work with Lively since she’s ‘too expensive.’

Before the original reveal, the Gossip Girl alum dropped hints about her rumoured role, wearing the character’s signature ponytail and a red bodysuit at the New York City premiere.