King Charles sides with Prince Harry in a surprising move

King Charles believes a 'second chance' should be given to Prince Harry amid his growing rift with the royal family, a source claimed.

A royal author Robert Jobson claimed in his new book Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography that the Monarch’s invite to his brother Prince Andrew at the Christman last year was a message for Prince William to mend a broken relationship with Harry.

As reported by Mail Online, he wrote, "Perhaps the King is subliminally trying to show William forgiving one's brother and giving him a second chance is a strength, not a weakness."

However, Robert shared that the Prince of Wales "disagrees" with his father and "as for his own brother, as far as he is concerned there is no way back."

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of Sussex stepped down as a senior working royal alongside his wife in 2020.

Since their exit, the California-based couple made it to the negative headlines due to their controversial statements and moves against the senior royal members.

Previously, the Closer magazine reported that the future King of England has reportedly issued a stern warning to Harry and Meghan not to harm his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton with their inappropriate actions.

The former royal butler Paul Burrell revealed that William would "explode" if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex involved Kate in their vile strategies.