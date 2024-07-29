Johnny Depp remembers Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Tamayo Perry after his death

Johnny Depp pays heartfelt tribute to late co-star Tamayo Perry

Johnny Depp has recently remembered his Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides co-star Tamayo Perry.

On July 28, Johnny posted a note onto his Instagram Stories for his co-star Tamayo, who died in a shark attack back in June.

The Dark Shadows actor shared a black and white photo of Tamayo with his wife Emilia Perry and wrote, “Even though it was some years ago now, I remember Tamayo well.”

“A lovely man, with a huge heart and zest for life,” he said.

Johnny then gave message to late Tamayo’s wife, “Emilia, I send you all my love and strength. You are in my thoughts.”

The Into The Woods actor concluded his post with a link to the Tamayo's GoFundMe page, which had raised $112,643 out of its of $200,000 goal at present.

Associated Press reported that Tamayo, who also worked as a lifeguard, reportedly died at age 49 on June 23 when he was injured in an incident that took place while he was surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

On the work front, Tamayo also starred in 2002's Blue Crush and an episode of Hawaii Five-O.

Meanwhile, the fundraising page was initiated by the actor's wife, Emilia, where she also featured a tribute to the late Tamayo in the description, calling him a “hero”.