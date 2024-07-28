King Charles appears in high spirits and looking better at Sandringham Church

King Charles appeared in high spirits as he stepped out into the sunshine on Sunday morning for a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.



The monarch attended the service alone, without Queen Camilla, and was accompanied by two close friends.

Dressed in grey suit trousers and a matching tailored blazer, paired with brown suede boots, he made his way to the church with a warm smile, briefly acknowledging onlookers before greeting Reverend Canon Paul Williams.

This visit to St Mary Magdalene Church is King Charles' first since February, when he attended while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Despite his ongoing treatment, he has remained a regular presence at the church, a tradition he continued alongside Queen Camilla in the weeks following his hospital discharge.

After the service, King Charles was greeted warmly by villagers. Joanne Barker from Pleasley, Derbyshire, shared her thoughts with PA, noting, "I think he looks a lot better. I admire him so much."

She added, "He seemed to be in good spirits, walking quite well. He was lovely and even had a laugh with us."

Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the specific reasons for his choice of Sandringham, but the tranquil surroundings appear to be benefiting the King as he continues his treatment.