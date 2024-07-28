Robert Downey Jr. returns to Avengers for 2 new films—But not as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. returns to Avengers Universe as Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr. is set to make a return to the Avengers universe in two upcoming films, though he will not be reprising his iconic role as Iron Man.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Downey Jr.'s return during Marvel's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.



The actor will take on the role of supervillain Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, in the fifth and sixth Avengers films, titled Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Downey Jr. made a dramatic entrance at the convention, appearing in a full Doctor Doom costume and flanked by replica Doombots.

He then removed his silver mask to reveal his face, eliciting a standing ovation from the surprised audience.

In a clip shared by Variety, he addressed the crowd, stating, "New mask, same task. What can I tell you, I like playing complicated characters."

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously helmed Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The films are titled Avengers: Doomsday, set to premiere in May 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars, expected to be released in 2027.

Marvel Studios confirmed the news during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con, with the announcement also shared on Twitter.

The official Marvel Studios account posted a poster for Avengers: Doomsday with the caption: "Just announced in Hall H: The Russo Brothers return to direct Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Only in theaters May 2026. #SDCC."