Ariana Grande joins Jessica Chastain and Tom Cruise at Paris Olympics Women’s Gymnastics

A-List Celebrities Attend Women’s Gymnastics Qualifications at 2024 Paris Olympics

The second day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games saw an array of A-list stars in attendance at the Bercy Arena on Sunday.

Ariana Grande, Jessica Chastain, and Tom Cruise were among the prominent figures present to watch the women's artistic gymnastics qualifications.



Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain, attended the event with her children, Giulietta, six, and Augustus, four.

Singer Ariana Grande was accompanied by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo and her brother, Frankie Grande.

She was seen greeting Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour with a kiss on the cheek. Wintour, known for her signature style, wore a pink rose-print maxi dress and her iconic bob haircut, accessorized with shades.



Tom Cruise, was seen seated with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Also in the stands were film director Christopher McQuarrie and his wife, costume designer Heather McQuarrie.

A host of celebrities were visibly enthusiastic as they gathered at the Bercy Arena to witness Simone Biles' much-anticipated return to the Olympic stage on the second day of the 2024 Paris Games.

The 27-year-old gymnast, who boasts 27 world and Olympic titles, is making her comeback after withdrawing from most of the Tokyo Games due to the 'twisties.'