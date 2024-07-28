Tom Cruise swarmed by fans at gymnastics qualifiers during 2024 Paris Olympics

Tom Cruise welcomed by fans at women's gymnastics qualifications during 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tom Cruise was greeted by fans upon his arrival at the women’s artistic gymnastics qualifications during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Sunday.

The 62-year-old actor, dressed in a smart white T-shirt paired with dark denim jeans and trainers, appeared cheerful as he posed for photos on his way to his seat at the Bercy Arena.



Accompanied by security, Cruise took time to pose for selfies with several fans before settling into his seat.

The actor was present to witness the return of sporting icon Simone Biles to the Olympic stage, following her challenges during the Tokyo Games four years ago.

Simone Biles with 27 world and Olympic titles, made her comeback to the Olympic stage on the second day of the 2024 Paris Games after withdrawing from most of the competition in Tokyo due to the 'twisties'.



The event attracted a number of A-list celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Jessica Chastain, Ariana Grande, and John Legend.

Cruise, who has been notably active in recent months, was seen attending various high-profile events such as Glastonbury, Kings of Leon and Taylor Swift's concerts, Wimbledon tennis matches, and making a surprise appearance at the premiere of the film Twisters to support his co-star Glenn Powell.