Meghan Markle makes final decision about UK return

Meghan Markle has prioritised her life in the US as it helps her to 'flourish,' claimed a royal expert.

For the unversed, it has been speculating for the past few days that the Duchess of Sussex might visit the UK after Prince Harry announced organising the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Gareth Russell, a royal commentator told GB News that the former Suits actress' career will flourish as America has more opportunities for her.

He said, "I don't think it's a surprise to see the Duchess of Sussex at a big celebrity event."

The expert added, "Obviously, that's the world of circles she helps to flourish in America. That is her priority."

It is also important to mention that the Duke of Sussex recently raised his concerns about the security of his wife in his homeland in a bombshell ITV documentary.

Harry said, "It's still dangerous. And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is. And these are things that are a genuine concern for me."

"It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country," the father-of-two revealed.