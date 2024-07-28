Taylor Swift cheers on Team USA with 'Ready for It?' in Olympics Promo

Taylor Swift roots for Team USA in Olympics 2024

Taylor Swift showed her full support for Team USA in the Olympics 2024 as her song Ready for It? was featured in NBC's promotional video, hinting at her enthusiasm for the American team.



The 34-year-old songstress, who is rooting for her team in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, July 27, reposted the clip on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote across the video, “So ready to scream at my TV cheering for these athletes”

Meanwhile, NBC Olympics took to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share the promo with fans all over the world.

The caption read, “Baby Let The Games Begin. #WeAreReadyForIt,” tagging the singer. “Primetime in Paris: 8/7c on NBC and Peacock #ParisOlympics.”

The video featured a zoomed-in shot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris with the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s READY FOR IT? Live from The Eras Tour playing in the background.

In addition, it was followed by clips of athletes from Team USA, including LeBron James.

Swift could be heard belting out lyrics, “Baby let the games begin... In the middle of the night/ In my dreams… Baby let the games begin!”

The song received widespread acclaim from fans globally as the advert concluded with another shot of the seventh wonder at night.