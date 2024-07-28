Taylor Swift's beau 'impressed’ by Prince William, Kate’s parenting ways

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has reportedly showered praises on Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte, for being an "incredibly polite" royal.



In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Gareth Russell claimed that the NFL athlete has been raving about the Prince and Princess of Wales' parenting methods.

The royal expert said, "Children, particularly at that age, are a testament to their parents."

He added "We heard from Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelsey, that Princess Charlotte was an incredibly polite, engaged, interested and interesting child when he spoke to her."



Gareth revealed that many people who meet Kate and William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, "are impressed by how polite, well mannered and engaged the children are."

Moreover, the expert stated, "At that age, they’ve acquired most of those traits from how they’ve been brought up, so their appearances in Berlin and Wimbledon are a tribute to the way they've been brought up."

Notably, these comments came after Prince William attended Taylor's concert in London on the occasion of his 42nd birthday.

The future King of England was accompanied by George and Charlotte as the royal siblings shared a heartfelt moment with the singer and her boyfriend.