Rita Ora takes sudden break from stage after hospital visit

Rita Ora has cancelled her performance at Hungary's Campus Fesztivál due to health reasons.

The singer revealed on Instagram that she spent a night in the hospital and was advised to rest thoroughly. As a result, she won't be taking the stage in Debrecen as previously scheduled.

Taking to the platform, she wrote in the message this weekend: "Please forgive this unexpected turn of events but sadly I will not be able to perform at Campus Fesztivál tonight. Having spent the night in a hospital in Budapest, I must rest thoroughly and follow the doctor's orders."

In her closing remarks, Rita thanked the concertgoers for their "understanding" and apologised to them.

She said: "I am so sorry to my fans who are going to be there today and I'm truly thankful for your understanding."

The festival itself has addressed the matter. Event planners posted Rita's message on the platform along with the following caption, which has been translated into English: "[Her] crew has been working since dawn to set up the show ... we are devastated by the news too. Saturday's program of the main stage will be reorganized soon. We wish Rita a speedy recovery."

The festival's website has confirmation from the promoters regarding the cancellation of the performance scheduled for Saturday night.

A similar statement to the one issued on social media further states: "[Rita] arrived in Hungary two days ago, but today's concert in Debrecen will be cancelled due to illness."