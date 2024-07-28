Justin Hartley spills secrets on 'Tracker' season 2

At the Tracker panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Justin Hartley shared some exciting news about season 2 of the CBS hit series. While he couldn't offer fans reward money, he did dish out some secrets.



Hartley, who also executive produces the show, confirmed that Jensen Ackles would be returning as Colter Shaw's estranged older brother Russell in episode 2 of season 2, and would be filming with him in Vancouver that week.

Additionally, Melissa Roxburgh will reprise her role as Darby, Colter's younger sister.

The series follows Colter Shaw, a man who tracks down missing people and animals in exchange for reward money, while also uncovering mysteries from his past, including his father's unexpected death.

The panel also revealed a significant plot development: a time jump. Season 2 will pick up a few months after the events of the season 1 finale, which saw Colter Shaw uncovering crucial information about his family, including his father's mysterious death and his siblings' secrets.

This news comes after Tracker's highly successful first season, which led to an early renewal for season 2 in March.

The show's instant popularity made it CBS's most-watched series since Young Sheldon's premiere in 2017 and the No. 1 show on cable, according to Nielsen ratings.