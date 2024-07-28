Marvel Studios unveils 'The Fantastic Four' cast at comic-con

Pedro Pascal, 49, revealed his favourite thing about becoming a member of this legendary movie universe is his "new family."

The film, directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, is set to hit theatres on July 25, 2025.

Marvel enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting 2025, and the excitement was palpable at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, as cast members from the upcoming film The Fantastic Four made a surprise appearance.



Although the cast, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, are busy preparing to start filming next week, they took a moment to greet fans and preview the movie with a sizzle reel.

Being the sole British person in the cast, Kirby, 36, saw that Quinn, 30, and she clicked as on-screen siblings.



"I don’t think I’ve laughed so much in a rehearsal period before," she recalled. "When you read the comics, you feel a lot of joy... hopefully we can bring that into the movie.”

Moss-Bachrach, 47, revealed that he received valuable advice from Mark Ruffalo, an alumnus of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on navigating the advanced technology involved in motion capture.

"I got a very nice text from Mark Ruffalo," he shared, "to just kind of demystify the process of motion capture, something I've never done before."

The upcoming reboot of The Fantastic Four will feature a star-studded cast, including Julia Garner, John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, and Natasha Lyonne.

This new adaptation follows previous film versions of the beloved characters, including the 2015 remake and the 2005 and 2007 movies.

The Fantastic Four is slated for release after two other Marvel Cinematic Universe films: Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025) and Thunderbolts (May 2, 2025).

Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. is set to rejoin the MCU as Doctor Doom, as announced at Comic-Con's Hall H.