‘The Day of the Jackal' teaser features Eddie Redmayne as 'exceptional assassin'

Eddie Redmayne helmed The Day of the Jackal as a master of disguise

The Day of the Jackal has dropped the first trailer of the action-packed series featuring Eddie Redmayne.



According to Entertainment Weekly, the first preview of the Peacock series premiered during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the streamer’s YouTube channel description, The Theory of Everything star is described as "a ruthless assassin, the Jackal, who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee."

"But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer, played by Lashana Lynch, who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake," they added in the synopsis.

At the onset of the trailer, the Captain Marvel actress, supposedly the cat in the movie, says, "Our man works alone."

"An exceptional assassin," referring to the mouse she has to chase, Lynch added, "And never looks the same way twice."

"I know I can find him," the Bob Marley: One Love actress vowed in one scene.

In the clip, Redmayne, 42, is seen disassembling his disguise in which he looks unrecognizable.

The trailer ends with someone whispering about the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actor, "Who exactly is this man?"

The last shot of the newly released trailer shows Redmayne saying in his low, lit manly voice, "You know who I am."