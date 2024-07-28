Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after Harry's interview

Meghan Markle has returned to the spotlight after Prince Harry made shocking claims in a bombshell ITV documentary.

The Duchess of Sussex attended a star-studded business summit in the Hamptons ahead of the launch of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The former Suits actress met her longtime pal Bobbi Brown at the event.

The makeup mogul shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle on Friday, July 26. However, a picture featuring the former working royal posing with Bobbi grabbed the attention of netizens.



In the posted photo, the mother-of-two can be seen wearing St. Agni's Linen Helm Vest and Overlap Waist Trousers. She completed her look with minimal jewellery and black sunglasses.

Photo/Bobbi Brown/Instagram

The business summit was also attended by renowned figures, including Naomi Watts, Reese Witherspoon, Mariska Hargitay and Julianne Hough.

Notably, Meghan's appearance came after her husband opened up about his legal battle with British tabloids in an ITV documentary Tabloids On Trial.

It is pertinent to mention that Harry has broken his silence on the estranged relationship with his family and also addressed the security concerns faced by his family in the UK.