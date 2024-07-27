Adele and fiancé Rich Paul's love story to hit big screen in new film

Adele supports fiance Rich Paul for new cause

Adele and her new fiancé Rich Paul’s romance is reportedly set to feature in an upcoming film based on true events of the sports agent’s life.

According to the Daily Mail on Saturday, July 27, Rich is looking forward to new lengths as he is set to take a career leap from “difficult childhood to major success,” after bagging a film of his memoir Lucky Me.

In his book, he briefed on the brutalities of his childhood after discovering his mother’s drug addiction at a very young age, and getting indulged in drug-dealing as a teenager later.

Adele, who has been dating the Klutch Sports Group founder since 2021, got engaged to him on Thursday, July 25 during an intimate ceremony in her hometown, Tottenham in North London.

Previously, rumors circulated that Adele was secretly married to Rich, but according to the Daily Mail, they have not yet tied the knot.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old singer is adamant to show the world her partner’s “inspirational life story” since she “wants others to see how amazing he is.”

A source told The Sun, “Rich’s book has been a major success and his rise is a huge source of inspiration.”

“He had a difficult childhood with a mother who struggled with drug addiction and a house in an area riddled with crime. But he managed to turn it all around. “

The insider went onto explain the Hello singer’s reaction to Rich’s book, adding, “Adele was so moved by Rich’s book and after he was approached about it being made into a film, she has been backing him.”

“She wants people to see how amazing Rich is and the film will reach people that his book didn’t.”

The film that is a huge source of inspiration, is reportedly set to release in 2026.