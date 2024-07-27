Michael C. Hall returns to 'Dexter' franchise for major roles

Michael C. Hall previously played the older version of Dexter for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013

Michael C. Hall made a tremendous return to the Dexter franchise with two projects in the pipeline.



Entertainment Weekly reported on Friday, July 26, that the Dexter star is slated to join the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin as the inner voice of the titular serial killer.

In addition to the narrator role, which he played in the show's original run, the 53-year-old actor and singer has been tapped to star in the upcoming series, Dexter: Resurrection, set in the present day.

Hall's significant casting in the forthcoming projects was made public during the show’s 2024 Comic-Con panel on Friday after the opening credits of the new prequel series.

Later, the Oscar-winning actor was welcomed on stage, joining the cast and showrunner for the panel while basking in the cheers from the crowd, which gave him a standing ovation.

"It’s pretty heady. It’s so gratifying," Hall said of returning to the franchise for the prequel. "I cannot wait to watch this show."

"I’m on the inside to a certain degree and I have a sense of what’s coming but I’m really excited," he added. "I’ve spent so much time with this character and to go back and have all the imaginative blanks filled in is going to be great."

Hall has a lot of experience recording Dexter’s inner thoughts, having done it for so many years. He previously played the older version of the character on Dexter for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013 and returned to the role in the 2021 sequel series Dexter: New Blood.