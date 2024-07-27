Jennifer Lopez sends powerful message to Ben Affleck with new song

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly hinted at her 'happy days' amid the growing divorce speculations from Ben Affleck.



The singer-actress, who recently celebrated her 55th birthday, has entered into a new chapter of her life by singing a special rendition of Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand's iconic mashup song Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy.

In a delightful video posted on her official Instagram account, the Atlas actress can be seen wholeheartedly singing Happy Days Are Here Again, alongside her longtime pal and vocal coach Stevie Mackey.

Lopez captioned her post, "Here’s to a new and HAPPY year around the sun… Late birthday nights with @steviemackey."

As the singer shared her video on social media, several fans claimed that the singer seemingly sent a powerful message to Affleck as she awaits 'happy days' soon.

Moreover, Lopez recently rang into her 55th birthday by throwing a Bridgerton-themed party in which the Air actor was nowhere to be seen.

Not only that, the Ain't Your Mama singer penned a heartfelt note for her fans, revealing that they are the "biggest gift" of her life, seemingly sidelining Affleck.

