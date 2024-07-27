Celine Dion's comeback brings Kelly Clarkson to tears

Kelly Clarkson gets emotional as Celen Dion takes the stage

Kelly Clarkson was moved to tears by Celine Dion’s spectacular performance at the Olympics opening ceremony.

The 42-year-old TV presenter, who co-hosted NBC’s coverage of the event, couldn’t resist tears as she watched Celine make her musical comeback during the multi-sport competition.

Kelly remarked, “I actually can't talk. A one-of-a-kind opening ceremony."

She also admitted to being amused by Celine’s performance on the hit track L’Hymne à l’amour'.

The pop star revealed her thoughts as she explained, "I was not ready for that. If you know anything about Celine right now, she feels this is her purpose."

"I’m so sorry, I’m trying to hold it together. But that she got through that, that was incredible. In my field, she is the gold winner for vocal athletes,” she sobbed.

Previously, Celine, who stopped performing after she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022, announced that she was looking forward to make a long-awaited comeback.

During an exclusive conversation with BBC, the I’m Alive songstress shared that she was desperate to make her way back to the stage after a two-year hiatus.

She told the outlet, "I’ll be on stage. I don’t know when exactly, but trust me I will scream it out loud. I can’t wait."

The Canadian singer shared that since she underwent therapy in hopes of making a successful return to the spotlight, her voice has been “rebuilt” over the years.

She said, "My voice will be rebuilt. I mean, it started a while ago already. My voice is being rebuilt as we speak, right now."

Celine made her on-stage comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics ceremony on Friday, July 26.