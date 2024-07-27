Paris Hilton, Meghan Trainor team up for upbeat pop anthem 'Chasin'

Paris Hilton and Meghan Trainor collaborate on new single Chasin

Paris Hilton and Meghan Trainor are moving up with their new collaborative single Chasin, an empowering anthem about embracing self-love.



On Friday, July 26, the duo launched That’s Hotline to chat with fans, prompting the song’s message of cutting off communication with former lovers.

Hilton's That's Hotline (855-THTS-HOT) is an extension that offers free advice and support for those experiencing gaslighting, ghosting, and other toxic relationship behaviours.



The 30-year-old, who penned the track years ago, convinced Hilton to bring the song to life while she was occupied with her sophomore album Infinite Icon.

Trainor expressed gratitude for the 43-year-old in a heartwarming statement that read, "I wrote this song with the intent of giving it to a special artist and never imagined in my wildest dreams Paris would be that icon to record it and do it justice.”

Meanwhile, Hilton didn’t shy away from sharing her thoughts on the track that “represents self-love and confidence.”

She said in her own statement, "Meghan’s writing paved the way for me to bring life to this track that represents self-love and confidence, and I am so happy we get to duet and call each other sisters! #Sliving."

Chasin is an empowering upbeat pop anthem that explores the theme of breaking free from a toxic relationship and embracing freedom.