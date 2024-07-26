Prince Harry holds back tears as he speaks of Kate Middleton

Prince Harry appears emotional after addressing Princess Kate’s battle with cancer during his new bombshell interview.



For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex made heartfelt confessions about his the royal family while discussing his legal battles against the British media in an ITV documentary titled, Tabloids On Trial.

Notably, the former working royal addressed his father King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis which left him sad.

During the conversation, the ITV reporter Rebecca Barry said, "Both your father and your sister-in-law have been unwell. It's a reminder, I guess, to all of us that life is precious.”

She questioned Harry’s legal battles by saying, "Does it ever just make you think, 'This is not worth it as life is just too short..."

In response, Harry seemingly held back his tears and made a subtle comment to avoid any controversy which may cause pain to Kate and Charles.

Prince William's estranged brother said, "Erm, you know, my father and my sister-in-law, and me, you know, following through on these legal battles are two completely different things."



It is pertinent to mention that it was also previously claimed that Harry was "thrilled" watching his beloved sister-in-law's "radiant" appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final.

As per Heat magazine, Harry sent a heartfelt "note" to congratulate Kate as he let her know "how happy he was to see her out" in public amid her cancer treatment.