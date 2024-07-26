Chris Evans shocks fans with surprise 'Deadpool & Wolverine' panel drop-in

Deadpool & Wolverine team surprised fans with movie screening at the Comic-Con

Deadpool & Wolverine panel at the Comic-Con was packed with multiverse-shaking surprises unravelling one after the other.



On the Thursday, July 25 event, Chris Evans sends fans wild with his return to the Marcel Cinematic Universe.

However, there’s a twist in his surprise appearance. Evans, widely acclaimed as the former Captain America, did not come back as Steve Rogers but as Johnny Storm, his character from Fantastic Four, after 17 years since he last played the Human Torch.

The biggest Deadpool & Wolverine panel, which was not just a panel but a secret screening for fans, was joined by Ryan Reynold, Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Lewy and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

Following the surprise screening, the Deadpool star invited Evans and other cast members to the stage.

Dafne Keen, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Emma Corrin, and Wesley Snipes were also welcomed on the stage.

Deadpool & Wolverine, playing in the cinemas now, portrays the former Marvel characters from their pre-MCU days, such as Garner's Elektra from 2003's Daredevil and 2005's Elektra, Tatum's failed Gambit movie, and Snipes from his Blade trilogy.

Additionally, after the screening, Reynolds, 47, raved over the crowd.

"That was the best movie experience of my life, from 2015 to now," he said.

"I feel so privileged to have watched it all with you," Jackman, 55, added. "It’s been 24 years since I first played Wolverine. Thank you, everyone."