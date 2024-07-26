BLACKPINK members to reunite at concert film premiere press conference

BLACKPINK members to attend the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN CINEMAS premiere

BLACKPINK members Jennie Kim, Lalisa Manobal, Jisoo and Rose are slated to appear at the upcoming concert film, BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN CINEMAS, premiere’s press conference.

According to The Korea Times, the all-girl group’s agency, YG Entertainment, announced on Friday that the four members will attend the event on August 9 at CGV Theatre in Seoul.

"The event will be held against the backdrop of a pink carpet, which is BLACKPINK's signature colour," they said in the statement, adding, "Celebrating its eighth debut anniversary this year, BLACKPINK plans to visit the event in person to have a closer interaction with the fans."

"As this will be the first time all members of BLACKPINK gather together about 11 months after its World Tour's finale concert last September, we expect a passionate response (from fans)," the agency stated.

The concert film premiere is a treat for the BLACKPINK fandom, referred to as BLINK, on the occasion of the group's eighth anniversary.

The forthcoming film will feature the four-piece girl’s spectacular performance during the final concert of their BORN PINK world tour held last year.