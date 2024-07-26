'Strictly' in turmoil as Zara McDermott faces injury amid fresh woes

Strictly's Zara McDermott name-checks partner Graziano Di Prima after suffering from injury

Strictly’s Zara McDermott reportedly 'danced with a fractured leg' after suffering an injury during the rehearsals of the BBC show.

According to The Sun, the contestant made the decision jointly with her professional partner, Graziano Di Prima to dance despite her condition.

The injury occurred ahead of Halloween Week when McDermott was eliminated from the dance competition.

This comes hot on the heels of controversy after Strictly Come Dancing controversies resurfaced for the first time in its 20-year history.

The director recently extended his apologies for the complaints facing the iconic dancing show.

BBC director Davie said, "I'm very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn't been wholly positive, I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that."

Previously, Amanda Abbington, who lifted the lid on the scandal, had accused her partner Giovanni Pernice of physical abuse.

In a recent interview, the dancer claimed that there’s a "50-hours" of rehearsal footage that garnered 'horrific' response from the BBC producers.

This came after Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the series after he mistreated McDermott behind-the-scenes during the duo's latest run.