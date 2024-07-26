‘Dune’ star Rebecca Ferguson joins ‘Peaky Blinders’ starring Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Thomas Shelby meanwhile Rebecca Ferguson's role in not disclosed

Rebecca Ferguson has been tapped to join Cillian Murphy in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, July 25, that the Mission: Impossible star will join the Netflix project without disclosing her role.

The streaming platform greenlit the movie to continue chronicling the journey of Murphy's character, Thomas Shelby, a war hero turned gangster.

Set in the 1900s in Birmingham, Shelby made his way up in the world of crime during that era.

The forthcoming movie is reportedly deemed a continuation of the series, though plot details have been kept under wraps.

In addition to fans' excitement, the Oppenheimer star also expressed his anticipation for reprising his widely acclaimed role.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…" he previously said in a statement when the project was announced.

Creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, penned the screenplay and will also co-produce the show alongside Caryn Mandabach, Murphy, 48, and Guy Heeley.

As for Ferguson’s work, she recently appeared in the second part of the Dune franchise and is slated to appear in the second season of the sci-fi series Silo and the sci-fi thriller Mercy opposite Chris Pratt.