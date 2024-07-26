Kate Middleton takes smart step after Prince Harry's statement

Kate Middleton makes smart decision after Prince Harry's statement

Kate Middleton has taken a very sensible step by making a delightful announcement soon after Harry's clip about his new interview in which he showed sympathy to the future Queen.

The Princess of Wales has revealed the details about her new initiative in first statement after her brother-in-law Harry's plea to the media to not to widen gap between him and the royal family.

The mother-of-two has unveiled a "community" of more than 300 "baby banks" across the UK on Thursday as she continues to make a remarkable return to public life amid her cancer treatment.

The Princess also shared an image of her after The Royal Foundation, of which she and Prince William are patrons, announced that it would be launching the "Baby Bank Alliance" - a network of repositories for "essential items for babies and children".

In a statement, the Foundation said: "Over the past few years, the Princess of Wales has visited several baby banks to highlight their crucial work in supporting families with babies and young children."

"Today we're delighted to see the launch of the Baby Bank Alliance, a community of over 300 baby banks supporting families, babies and children in the UK with access to the supplies and clothing that they need to thrive."

On the other hand Prince Harry appeared showing respect and love to Kate during his conversation with ITV reporter Rebecca Barry.

Rebecca asked the Duke, "Both your father and your sister-in-law have been unwell. It's a reminder, I guess, to all of us that life is precious."



She added, "Does it ever just make you think, 'This is not worth it. Life is just too short for these legal battles'?"

Harry responded as saying: "Erm, you know, my father and my sister-in-law, and me, you know, following through on these legal battles are two completely different things."