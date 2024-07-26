Kate Middleton reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bombshell decision

Princess Kate made a surprising comment about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell decision which left the royal family in turmoil.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the Princess of Wales believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s headline-making decision to step down as senior royal figures must be “liberating” for them.

The future Queen of England, who is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, has pondered upon the former working royal's step during her time away from the limelight.

The source claimed that Kate Middleton "can imagine how liberating it must feel for" Harry and Meghan, who stepped from their senior royal roles in 2020, to enjoy a carefree lifestyle.

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan made controversial statements on many occasions against Kate and the senior royal figures.

However, the pair reached out to the mother-of-three following her cancer announcement in March.

According to People magazine, Harry and Meghan said, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.'

Moreover, a report by Heat magazine also previously revealed that Harry seemingly extended an olive branch to his sister-in-law following her appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final.

The source shared, "Harry was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant."