Taylor Swift endorses 'Deadpool & Wolverine' with heartfelt message

Taylor Swift gave a glowing endorsement to the upcoming Marvel and Disney film Deadpool & Wolverine on her Instagram Stories, praising her friend's dedication to the project.



"Over the past few years, I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," Swift wrote to her 284 million followers.

“He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

Then came the good-natured trolling: “But that’s Hugh for you!” A dig worthy of Wade Wilson, aka Reynolds’ character in the Deadpool franchise.

“These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave,” Swift continued about the image that she shared which includes her standing alongside Jackman, Reynolds, Lively and filmmaker Shawn Levy.

Then, in an endorsement, she informed everyone that Deadpool & Wolverine is coming to theatres on Friday and provided a link for those who "like things that are unspeakably awesome" to purchase tickets.