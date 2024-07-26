Ludacris opens up on relationship with 4 daughters

Ludacris on raising her daughters

Ludacris seems pretty confident in the upbringing of his 4 daughters.



“I’m investing into my future,” Ludacris, 46, shared with Us Weekly of rearing his next generation, while he promoted his partnership with Knorr on Tuesday, July 23.

“I can be around them and know that when they get older, they’re all gonna take care of me.”

Ludacris is father to Cadence, 9, and Chance, 2, and shares them with wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue.

He also has daughters Karma, 22, and Cai, 10, from previous relationships.

Although Ludacris told the outlet that he is “1,000%” the ideal girl parent, he acknowledged that raising four kids is not easy.

“I’m constantly leaving the house so that would let you know [how it’s going],” he quipped.

“Like, I love them with all of my heart but it’s too much at times, in a good way. … I can only take them, I’d say, four hours at a time before I need a 15 minute walk around outside and then I’ll do another four hours.”

Ludacris stated that he meant his remarks “in the most loving way” imaginable and added that breaks from him were also needed for his girls.

“It depends on what day it is sometimes. I could be two weeks on the road and get back and they are like, ‘Hi dad,’” he quipped.

“Some days I come in and they run into my arms and tell me how much they miss me. It all depends on their mood. You know how they slept, what they ate.”

The Fast & Furious franchise star hypothesised that maybe his daughters would miss him more if he was less available.

“We have FaceTime nowadays, so I FaceTime them, like, every day. Maybe they don’t feel as if they miss me,” he said. “Maybe I need to stop FaceTiming them every day, and then when I come home I will always get the open greeting.”