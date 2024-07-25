‘Logan’ Director James Mangold slams multiverses: ‘Death of storytelling’

James Mangold has directed several super hero movies including 'The Wolverine' and 'Logan'

James Mangold, the director of superhero sequels including The Wolverine and Logan, has revealed that he is not a fan of multiverses.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, published on Wednesday, July 24, A Complete Unknown director, set to star Timothee Chalamet in the upcoming movie, expressed his detesting thoughts over the multi-movie universe films.

"I don’t do multiverses," he told the publication, "It’s weird that I’ve been worked in the world of IP entertainment because I don’t like multi-movie universe-building."

"I think it's the enemy of storytelling," Mangold, 60, continued, "The death of storytelling."

He went on to describe how the Legos' connection to people is more interesting than the story's work in front of them.

"For me, the goal becomes, always, 'What is unique about this film, and these characters?' Not making you think about some other movie or some Easter egg or something else, which is all an intellectual act, not an emotional act," Mangold explained.

"You want the movie to work on an emotional level," he added.

Notably, the American film director also helmed Cop Land, Ford v Ferrari, Girl, Interrupted, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and many more.