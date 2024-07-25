Taylor Swift expresses her love for ‘Hamburg’ fans: Photos

Taylor Swift calls her Swifties 'creative': See pics

Taylor Swift has recently penned a heartfelt note after wrapping up her memorable Eras Tour show in Hamburg, Germany on July 24.



Taking to Instagram on July 25, the Cruel Summer hit-maker posted 10 photos from the show, featuring different moods of the singer onstage while surrounded by her ardent fans.

In some of the pictures, the songstress could be seen enjoying the rain while singing and dancing with the audience during the show.

In one photo, a young fan was seen showing off her incredible dance moves as Taylor approached her as she waited by the stage.

The small girl only stopped dancing once the Fortnight crooner was right in front of her, and she looked happy as Taylor knelt down and gave her a big hug and even a hat.

Not only that, the Blank Space singer also expressed her love for the crowd in the caption as she wrote, “Hamburg!! I loved those crowds so so so much. AND we got a rain show night one, unlocking Fuzzy Hair Me for the evening,” said the 34-year-old.



Taylor continued, “Been having a blast watching these new Eras crowd traditions unfold all throughout Europe.”

In the end, the Love Story crooner added, “You guys are seriously so creative. See you soon Munich!”

Meanwhile, Taylor is going to perform her next show in Munich on July 27.