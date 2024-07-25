BLACKPINK’s Jennie is the Korean Deadpool in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine'?

Jennie Kim is listed as 'Jennie BLACKPINK' in front of Korean Deadpool in leaked credits video

Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK and Shawn Levy’s upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine have stirred quite a debate on social media.

Allkpop published on Wednesday, July 24, that seemingly Jennie will make a cameo in the Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ venture.

The speculations sparked following a credits leak video on X, formerly Twitter, in which the Pink Venom songstress is listed as "Jennie BLACKPINK" in front of the Korean Deadpool.

This online discussion has divided fans. Some call it an obvious hoax, while others believe it is real.

"It’s likely fake cus they wouldn’t credit her as ‘Jennie Blackpink’ in official credits," one user explained the reason as she quashed the rumours. "It’s a solo project therefore her full name should be credited, not her group."

"It’s odd to do so anyway in this situation [crying emoji]," she added.

In addition to the screenshots, a since-deleted video with clear credits text surfaced on the social media platform, showing the names posted by a person claiming to have attended the advanced screening of the movie.

With no confirmation from any official source, fans are left speculating whether the How You Like That vocalist will appear in the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine.

Additionally, the leaked credit video featured some other names, including Blake Lively, Ryan Gosling, Sabrina Carpenter, Iain Armitage, John Cena, Terry Crews, Pete Davidson, and many others, as different Deadpool variants.