Hailey Bieber opens up about her six-month pregnancy cover-up

Hailey Bieber, 27, revealed that she was able to keep her pregnancy a secret for six months, thanks in part to her delayed baby bump.

In a recent interview with W magazine, the Rhode founder has shared her surprising approach to keeping her first pregnancy under wraps.



"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," Hailey explained.

"I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

She continued: "I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly."

Justin Bieber's wife didn't feel good about "hiding this big secret" before going public. "I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

On May 9, 2024, the couple surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy through a heartfelt Instagram video, showcasing her and Justin's vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii, where her wedding dress subtly revealed her growing baby bump.

As they approach their sixth wedding anniversary in September, the couple remains tight-lipped about the baby's gender.

Meanwhile, Hailey has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy journey by sharing snapshots of her blossoming baby bump on social media.