BTS ARMY rave over Jimin for 'Truly Amazing’ moves in ‘WHO’ dance practice

BTS sensation Jimin excites fan with his flawless dance moves in Who dance video

Jimin from BTS thrilled fans with his dancing moves in the WHO choreography video.



The 28-year-old South Korean singer-songwriter released the music video for WHO, the title track of his second solo album, MUSE, on Thursday, July 18.

Since the song was released, BTS ARMY has been highly anticipating what choreography would best complement it.

Their wait was put to an end on Wednesday, July 24, when BTS' official YouTube channel unveiled the dance practice video featuring the Dynamite vocalist with a group of male and female back dancers.

The fandom flooded the comments section of the social media platform with praises for Jimin, born as Park Ji-min.

"Rare is the dancer with the ability to mesmerize no matter the style of dance or music genre. That dancer’s name is Jimin." one fan described.

"The vocal, the dance, the visual, everything is PARK JIMIN. Truly amazing!" a second fan praised the boy band member.

"It's always such a pleasure to watch Jimin dance," another added.

"Man, his dancing is smooth. Those all moves look so hard but he's dancing like it's nothing. So proud of you Jimin!!" a fourth of Jimin’s devotees raved over his flawless dance moves.

Meanwhile others dubbed him "THE KING OF DANCE & K POP."

At present, Jimin is currently busy with his mandatory military services.