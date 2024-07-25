King Charles makes ‘catastrophic’ blunder with Prince Andrew

King Charles seemingly made in error in judgement when in it comes to dealing a key matter concerning his controversial brother, Prince Andrew.

The disgraced Duke of York is currently in a row with his elder brother for refusing to move out from the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge. Royal biographer Tom Bower has warned of the situation turning “dire” which is seemingly turning disastrous.

He insisted that Andrew “should be invisible” in the public eye given his background of the sexual assault scandal and his ties with the convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

“I blame the King for not being more authoritarian for ordering Prince Andrew to stay out of public view,” he told The Sun. “That memorial service front row was catastrophic mistake - he pushed himself to the front.”

Shortly after the cancer diagnosis of the King, the monarch was absent from the Thanksgiving service held in honour of Greece’s late King Constantine at St George's Chapel.

While the ceremony was led by Queen Camilla, Andrew was seen beaming leading the way for the mourners who were arriving for the service. He was also accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Previously, in another report by The Sun, Palace sources shared that King Charles may “reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide” if Andrew continues to resist the monarch’s orders to vacate the Lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage.