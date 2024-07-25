Britney Spears ‘reaching out to her sons’, do they want to meet their mom?

Britney Spears, ex Federline, and sons

Britney Spears seems to be missing her sons.



“Britney has been reaching out to her sons more and wants to start spending more time with them when they are ready,” a source told Us Weekly.

The 42-year-old songstress shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46, with whom she has been estranged for some years now.

The boys currently live in Hawaii with dad Federline and haven't responded to the reports.

Talking to Australia’s 60 Minutes in 2022, Jayden claimed that they had “emotional trauma” because of their relationship with the pop star.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden told the outlet.

“We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state.”

He added, “If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better.”

Spears later refuted the claims made by the teen.