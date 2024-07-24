Meghan Markle breaks silence on Kate Middleton’s big return

Meghan Markle has reportedly extended good wishes to Kate Middleton after the Princess made a delightful appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon men’s singles final.



According to a new report by Heat magazine, the Duchess of Sussex, who previously had criticised Catherine, now seemingly wants to settle her rift with the future Queen by sending her warm regards.



An insider claimed that Meghan and Prince Harry are "just so grateful that Kate is on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off."

It is important to mention that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached out to Kate soon after she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.



As per Page Six, the former working royals released a heartfelt statement which reads, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."



Notably, the comments about Harry and Meghan's goodwill gesture towards the future Queen of England came after the Duke dropped bombshell news of organising the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

"Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027. Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start," Prince Harry set in a shocking message.



Speaking of Meghan's participation in Harry's passion project, several royal commentators have been suggesting that the former Suits actress's appearance at the event appears quite unlikely.