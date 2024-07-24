Shaun Ryder reveals grim funeral wish on 'Celebrity Send Off'

Shaun Ryder reveals heartbreaking funeral wish

Shaun Ryder revealed his heartbreaking funeral wish, believing that he has “just 10 years to live” following his time on Celebrity Send Off.

The new reality show Celebrity Send Off, that is giving famous faces the chance to plan their own funerals, will feature Ryder’s final farewell.

During an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, the 62-year-old, whose departure is planned by fellow bandmate Bez, admitted that he didn’t have a will ahead of shooting.

He told the outlet, "I don't know if I'd have a quiet one or a party. I've never even thought about having a funeral or dying!"

The musician, who has battled heroin addiction in the past, added that it made him reflect on his death.

In addition, Ryder also assumed that there isn’t much time left for him as he referred to his late sibling and bandmate Paul, "I've got 10 years left, maybe 15, so I should be thinking about it. My dad was dead by 74 and our kid is already dead. I've been to a few funerals lately."

The reality star, who has two of his six children with his wife Joanne, said that he’s all in for the farewell, continued, "It seemed a bit macabre, a bit on the dark side, but me and Bez were up for it straight away. Although my kids and the missus thought it was a bit mad!"

For the unversed, Ryder will be seen celebrating his last hurrah with a UFO-themed funeral.