Gordon Ramsay 'proud' of Daughter Tilly on her graduation

Gordan Ramsay shares daughter Tilly wit his wife Tana

Gordon Ramsay seemed more thrilled than his daughter, Tilly, on her graduation.

Taking his excitement over Instagram, the proud dad penned an impassioned note for his youngest daughter, whom he shares with wife Tana.

"She’s Done it! Can’t explain enough how proud we are of this one," he wrote. "Honestly, with everything you’ve been up against and to see you graduate today with a psychology BSc makes me the happiest Dad in the World."

"Congratulations darling, well done @tillyramsay," with a row of red heart emojis, the avowed chef added in the picture's caption featuring him with his wife and Tilly, 22, posing in her graduation cap and gown.

According to People Magazine, Tilly, who judges MasterChef Junior’s ninth season alongside her dad, graduated from the University of Nottingham.



She expressed her gratitude in the comments section of her 57-year-old father’s post.

"Love you so much [teary eyes and hand forming heart emoji] couldn’t have done it without you and mum!! Xx," Tilly wrote.

Many celebrities chimed in the comments section to congratulate the celebrity chef’s daughter.

"Well done, Tilly. We are so proud [two red heart emojis]," David Beckham congratulated.

In addition to Tilly, Gordon and Tana are also parents to Megan, 26, Jack, 24, five-year-old Oscar and eight-month-old Jesse.