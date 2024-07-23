Princess Kate's support system: Carole & Pippa, stood through her cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales has found solace and strength in her tight-knit family since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, with strong female figures playing a pivotal role in her journey.



In an exclusive interview with HELLO! for this week's issue, royal author Robert Jobson emphasized the supportive presence of Kate's mother, Carole Middleton.

Carole has been a steady source of comfort and support for Kate and William during this challenging time," Jobson revealed.

He highlighted her role in not only supporting Kate but also offering encouragement to Prince William, especially given his own father's battle with cancer.

Jobson, whose upcoming book Catherine: Princess of Wales is set to be published on August 1st, underscores the importance of family solidarity and the resilience demonstrated by Kate amidst her health struggles.

According to sources speaking to HELLO!, the family, including Carole, Pippa, and their brother James, has rallied around Kate during this difficult time.

"They are a very close family, and Kate's illness has brought them even closer together," the source shared.

"Carole and Pippa, along with James, have all played significant roles in supporting Kate through her journey."

"She has been lending a hand with the school run and making trips to local shops for supplies.

Her presence has been a tremendous source of support for the entire family."

Earlier this year, Carole was seen driving with Kate near Windsor, and she was spotted accompanying Prince William to a local pub near the Wales's Norfolk residence in April, showcasing her continuous support amidst family challenges.