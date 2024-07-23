Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds poke fun at Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's 'glittering prime'

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman get candid about Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's influence

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds hilariously joked how Taylor Swift and Blake Lively seem to overshadow others where ever they go with their “glittering prime.”

During an interview with People Magazine at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City on Monday, July 22, the film’s titular stars talked about Swift and Lively stealing the spotlight ‘as always.’

Speaking of their ‘mainstream’ celebrity behaviour, Jackman said, “If you ever really want to kinda not feel great about your career, go to [an NFL] game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively — and then you're Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and others at the game.”

To which, Reynolds quickly agreed and reiterated, "We're just and others."

In response to a question about their plans to attend another game, Jackman said, “Oh, I hope so.”

Reynolds responded, noting, “You don’t say no to that.”

Lively and Swift, who have signed on a petition of friendship for life, stood beside each other during the Super Bowl and the many other games.

The 'besties' duo, Swift and Lively were previously spotted together at a Kansas City Chiefs game in October 2023 to cheer on the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce.

