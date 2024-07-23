Why Halsey thought their career was nearing end amid health struggles

Halsey had made peace with never getting to make music again amid severe health struggles.
In June 2024, the 29-year-old singer — who goes by they/ them pronouns — revealed their diagnoses of systemic lupus erythematosus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.
Since then, the Closer hitmaker made their musical comeback, confirming a new unnamed album and releasing the single, The End.
Recently, Halsey took to X on Thursday, July 18, to tell fans what to expect from the upcoming album.
“All over the place. When I started writing it, I thought it might be the last album I ever got the chance to make. So I tried to do whatever I’d been wanting to do, but hadn’t tried yet,” they admitted.
The Grammy-nominated singer further shed light on the album’s inspiration in a subsequent post.
“I wrote a lot about what I was going through. I felt like I couldn’t tell anyone, though it was mostly my choice to not. But the weight of it all and looking at my life wondering if I was happy with who I was. While simultaneously changing against my will. more on that later,” they detailed.
Currently, fans can look forward to Halsey’s next single, Lucky, which will be released on Friday, July 26.
Shannen Doherty passed away at the age of 53
Olly Murs remembers Caroline Flack in an honorary mention after her death in 2020
Meghan Markle leaves Kate Middleton, Prince William sad with new move
Prince Harry announces hosting nation for Invictus Games 2027
Gigi Hadid raved about her pal's upcoming movie, 'It Ends With Us'
Shawn Levy believes Taylor Swift is the real football 'Hero'