Why Halsey thought their career was nearing end amid health struggles

Halsey revealed their diagnoses of systemic lupus erythematosus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder

By Web Desk
July 23, 2024
Halsey is gearing up to release a new album
Halsey had made peace with never getting to make music again amid severe health struggles.

In June 2024, the 29-year-old singer — who goes by they/ them pronouns — revealed their diagnoses of systemic lupus erythematosus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

Since then, the Closer hitmaker made their musical comeback, confirming a new unnamed album and releasing the single, The End.

Recently, Halsey took to X on Thursday, July 18, to tell fans what to expect from the upcoming album.

“All over the place. When I started writing it, I thought it might be the last album I ever got the chance to make. So I tried to do whatever I’d been wanting to do, but hadn’t tried yet,” they admitted.

The Grammy-nominated singer further shed light on the album’s inspiration in a subsequent post.

“I wrote a lot about what I was going through. I felt like I couldn’t tell anyone, though it was mostly my choice to not. But the weight of it all and looking at my life wondering if I was happy with who I was. While simultaneously changing against my will. more on that later,” they detailed.

Currently, fans can look forward to Halsey’s next single, Lucky, which will be released on Friday, July 26. 