Kevin Costner’s ex Christine Baumgartner moves close to her newfound love: Report

Christine Baumgartner has rented home few miles away from new love Josh Conner

Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner has recently moved closer to her new love Josh Conner as she rents out a house worth $22,000-a-month.



In the photos shared via DailyMail.com, Josh and Christine were seen enjoying a casual afternoon date at the exclusive Coral Casino and Cabana Club over the weekend.

The outlet reported that Christine has moved to a “far cheaper” home this time with three bedrooms, a smaller backyard – and no pool.

However, last year, Christine complained in court that her $40,000-a-week Montecito rental wasn’t good enough for her family amid fortune case with Kevin.

Interestingly, Josh and Christine haven’t moved in together as the latter shared photos with the outlet featuring her Range Rover SUV parked outside the property which, although more compact than her last rental property, does at least have its own guest house.

In May, a source told the outlet that Josh’s friends revealed that he wanted to marry Christine.

“Josh knows he can give her what Kevin didn’t, even though he is a high-powered professional in his own career,” shared an insider.

The source mentioned, “Christine herself said Josh is the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with.”

“Christine said she’s never been happier, especially now that she and Josh have decided to go public with their relationship,” remarked an insider.

Meanwhile, the source disclosed, “Her friends said they wouldn’t be surprised if they got married within the next year, something intimate and simple.”